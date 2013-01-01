menu

Quinta do lago

EUROPE'S FINEST GOLF, LEISURE AND LIFESTYLE RESORT

A place unlike any other, Quinta do Lago is nestled within the Algarve and the privacy and security of the Ria Formosa nature reserve. A Clean & Safe destination, here, award-winning real estate, sublime restaurants, a premier sports hub, boutique hotel and golden sand beach, all surrounded by three award winning golf courses, provide the perfect backdrop you to enjoy a rich and fulfilling life. In this unique destination, you are invited to live a life full of possibilities amongst the beauty of Portugal’s southern coast.

 

 

 

 

REAL ESTATE

Buying a home in the
Algarve, Portugal

Become an owner of Quinta do Lago luxury real estate. Work with the resort’s award-winning property experts to find the most exclusive opportunity in Europe’s finest lifestyle destination.

LIFESTYLE

The quality of life in Quinta do Lago

.An active, outdoor lifestyle is widely enjoyed by those who live and stay in the resort, as the environment and atmosphere encourage you to make the most out of each and every day.

RESTAURANTS

Eat and drink in Quinta do Lago

 The resort’s unique restaurants cater to every mood and occasion. From stylish sports bar Dano’s, to Casa Velha’s Michelin-recommended fine dining, each promises the perfect dining experience.

world class golf

 

VALENTINE’S WEEKEND
AT HOME

Enjoy luxury dining from the comfort of your home this Valentine’s weekend with a three-course meal for two. Prepared by Quinta do Lago chefs, take home lobster tail and sirloin steak, strawberries and more for the ultimate Valentine’s date night.

 

FOOD TAKEAWAY

Enjoy delicious food from our Quinta do Lago restaurants. KOKO and PURE are open exclusively for takeaway service so you can enjoy your favourite dishes in the confort of your home.

home delivery

Order Quinta do Lago restaurant food to your home. Orders available between 09:00 to 20:00 and delivered within 1 hour, enjoy your favourite Quinta do Lago restaurant meals in the comfort of your home.

 

Q HUB

Brand new to Roundabout 2, Q Hub is the official contact point for residents and guests in Quinta do Lago, bringing together its trusted services and making it easier than ever before to access the most complete network of connections and get the very best out of life in the resort.

THE CAMPUS AT HOME

 Continue looking after your physical and mental health during these challenging times. The Campus is working hard to bring an online programme with livestream classes, 1:1 sessions and inspiration for an active, healthy lifestyle. You are not alone in your journey as The Campus community is here to support you. 

 

HOLIDAY RENTALS IN QUINTA DO LAGO

Rent your dream holiday home with Clube da Quinta and experience the best of the Quinta do Lago lifestyle. Luxurious properties are paired with five-star service, including access to the resort’s best and most exclusive facilities and events. Make memories to last a lifetime in Quinta do Lago.

 

THE MAGNOLIA HOTEL

A boutique hospitality experience on the doorstep of Quinta do Lago. Paying homage to the iconic vintage motel, The Magnolia brings a taste of Palm Springs to the Algarve and offers a unique hospitality experience you won’t find anywhere else in the region.

 

FOOD PACKAGES

Delivering fresh and quality produce to your door, Quinta do Lago are here to help you keep your family happy, healthy and eating well. Our fruit and vegetables are sourced locally from Algarve farmers and delivered in a cardboard box. 

 

 

